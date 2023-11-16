loading…

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Israel’s attack on Gaza. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the blood of the Palestinian people would be “a curse for Israel and those who stand behind it.”

Abbas made his comments in a speech commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence by the late President Yasser Arafat on November 15, 1988, before the Palestinian National Council held in Algeria.

“The unjust, aggressive war we face is a war against Palestinian existence and Palestinian national identity; land identity and human identity. “This is an episode in a continuous series of (Israeli) aggression,” said Abbas, reported by Middle East Monitor. “It is also a shame for those who support this aggression and provide political and military cover.”

The Gaza Strip is an integral part of the territory of the State of Palestine, stressed the veteran Palestinian leader while stressing that the first priority is to stop the “barbaric aggression” and “prevent further bloodshed.”

Meanwhile, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi condemned the UN Security Council’s “unacceptable silence” on the “brutality” of the Israeli occupation army in storming Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

“The suffering at Al-Shifa Hospital shows the barbarity allowed by the silence of the UN Security Council,” wrote Al-Safadi in X.

“How can the Council remain silent about forcing children out of incubators? We condemn silence about this brutality, because it covers up war crimes. This is unacceptable and unjustifiable, and the Council must act.”

At dawn on Wednesday, Israeli occupation soldiers stormed the hospital compound in a military operation that witnesses described as a “nightmare”, even though the compound was full of sick, injured and displaced Palestinians, as well as medical staff. Dozens of bodies lay unburied on the hospital grounds as Israeli snipers targeted anyone trying to leave the compound.

According to the government media office in Gaza, nearly 1,500 medical staff and around 700 patients, 39 premature babies, and 7,000 refugees remain inside Al-Shifa Hospital.

