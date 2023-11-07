loading…

United States lawmakers have introduced an American Security Drone Bill to limit the acquisition of Chinese-made drones by the US federal government. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of United States (US) lawmakers introduced the “American Security Drone Act,” which seeks to impose restrictions on the acquisition of drones manufactured in China by the American federal government.

The bill, co-sponsored by U.S. House of Representatives members Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) and Joe Courtney (D-Connecticut), aims to improve national security by limiting the procurement of drones from countries deemed to pose potential security threats.

In a statement, Joe Courtney emphasized the importance of reducing the US government’s dependence on foreign-made drone technology.

He also stressed that while unmanned surveillance capabilities are critical, sacrificing national security for convenience should be avoided, especially when American manufacturers are fully capable of meeting these demands.

The bill aims to prevent the government and private entities that receive government funding from acquiring drones produced by companies that are under the influence, ownership, or control of the Chinese government—or the Chinese Communist Party, which rules China as a one-party state.

Additionally, the bill also goes further by expanding its restrictions on purchasing drones from other countries identified as potential national security threats.

Mike Gallagher, one of the bill’s sponsors, highlighted the far-reaching consequences of increasing US dependence on Chinese-made drones.

He noted that this reliance has significant implications for international security, as Chinese companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party provide drone technology to entities involved in aggression against US allies and partners.

Gallagher highlighted how the Chinese Communist Party has on several occasions exploited their monopoly on the global drone market to serve their interests.