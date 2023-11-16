Suara.com – The Regional General Hospital (RSUD) of Tangerang Regency, Banten, will provide psychological consultation services for legislative candidates for the 2024 Legislative Election who fail. Those who do not accept the reality of the election results can consult.

Head of Public Relations and Information at the Tangerang Regency Regional Hospital, Hilwani, said that preparing facilities with consultations could fortify his psychological well-being, so that he would not easily experience depression.

“This condition is prepared, because during the legislative election process we often encounter cases of legislative candidates experiencing mental disorders due to failure in the democratic party,” said Hilwani in Tangerang, Thursday (16/11/2023).

He said that two psychiatric specialist doctors had prepared mental consultation facilities for legislative candidates. Later, legislative candidates who experience mental disorders as a result of losing in the election contest can be treated immediately.

Apart from that, Hilwani said that his party had anticipated an increase in stress patients due to failure in the legislative elections.

“Yes, there are two doctors at the mental clinic. In the future, if legislative candidates experience mental disorders, they can go directly to the mental clinic at the Tangerang Regency Regional Hospital with the same flow as patients in general,” he said.

Public Relations of Balaraja Hospital, Aang, added that currently his party has also prepared a psychiatric specialist doctor. However, his party did not prepare a special inpatient room for patients with mental disorders.

“There is one mental specialist, but we don’t have an inpatient room. So if there is a patient with mental disorders, technically they just get outpatient treatment,” he said.

It is known that the Tangerang Regency General Election Commission (KPU) has determined 844 Permanent Candidate Lists (DCT) to take part in the DPRD election contest in 2024. (Antara)