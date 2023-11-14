These are the international series that are going to premiere in the Movistar Plus+ catalog throughout the month of December 2023. Take good note!

Although in general the platforms streaming They usually announce the news for the following month when the current month is about to end, sometimes they decide to go ahead of schedule. Such is the case of Movistar Plus+, which is already beginning to present the news for the month of December.

It is not surprising, since December is the special month where we receive a good flood of Christmas (and non-Christmas) premieres with which to spend the holidays well entertained.

As usual, Movistar Plus+ is announcing the news little by little through different categories. And now, through a press release, he has shared the December premieres As far as international series are concerned.

The international series that come to Movistar Plus+ in December

Condemnation final season 2 – December 1 The couple next door – December 4 More or less season 3 (series finale) – December 8 Normal people – December 10 Domina final season 1 – December 12 Domina season 2 – 19 December Ghosts season 5 Christmas episode (series finale) – December 25 The Winter King – December 29

Without a doubt one of the most notable series on Movistar Plus+ for the month of December is the arrival of the end of Ghoststhe popular comedy created by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman starring Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Domenic Di Rosa, Nigel Downer and Asher Grodman, among others.

The plot of the series begins with Samantha and Jay Arondeka, a young newlywed couple from New York who see their dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house from a distant relative of Sam. However, They soon realize that the house is occupied by many of its dead former inhabitants..

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Another series to highlight is the end of season 1 and the imminent arrival of season 2 of Dominaa historical drama directed by David Evans, Claire McCarthy and Debs Gardner-Paterson starring, among others, Kasia Smutniak, Liam Cunningham, Roland Litrico, Nadia Parkes and Isabella Rossellini.

The series embarks on a network of betrayals, political and power games from the point of view of Livia Drusillathe most influential woman in the Roman Empire and third wife of Emperor Augustus.

These are the international series that arrive in the Movistar Plus+ catalog in the month of December 2023. What do you think of the platform’s television premieres for this Christmas?