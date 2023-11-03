We have reached the first weekend of November, which means the beginning of a barrage of news from streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+.

Although this week there is not much to highlight, we did find some interesting titles with which to be well entertained on these days of rest.

Today, at Hobby Cinema, we review the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ Spain to watch on the weekend of November 3, 2023. Take good notes!

Netflix brings us a couple of the most interesting premieres

Netflix

We start the Netflix news with The Light You Can’t See, a new original miniseries for the platform made by the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, whose cast includes Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo, among others.

Set during World War II, the plot of the series revolves around Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who They flee German-occupied Paris carrying a legendary diamond to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Nazis.

Marie-Laure and her father are relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to appropriate the stone for his own purposes. They soon find refuge in St. Malo and move in with her uncle, who carries out clandestine radio transmissions as part of the resistance.

Marie-Laure’s path soon crosses that of Werner, a brilliant young man recruited by Hitler’s regime to track illegal transmissions. But the two end up sharing a secret bond and an unwavering faith in humanity and the possibility of hope..

In the field of movies we have Nyad to watch on Netflix this weekend, a biographical drama directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin whose cast is led by Annette Bening and Jodie Foster.

Its plot follows the story of Diana Nyad, a professional swimmer who, at the age of 60, and 30 years after abandoning long-distance swimming to pursue a distinguished career as a sports journalist, becomes obsessed with carrying out the feat that she has always he resisted: completing the “Everest of swimming.”

Thus, Diana embarks on an exciting four-year adventure with her great friend and coach Bonnie Stoll and a fully dedicated team to manage to swim the almost 180 km crossing from Cuba to Florida and, in addition, become the first person to do it without the protection of a shark cage.

Movies for all tastes in the HBO Max premieres

This week there is little in the HBO Max newswhere we highlight the arrival of films like Doraemon in Search of the Golden Beetle, one of the many feature films starring the cosmic cat so that the little ones in the house can have a great time.

Directed by Kôzô Kusuba, the film is a sequel to Doraemon and the Little Dinosaur and its plot begins with Nobita obsessed with getting an insect that can rival Giant’s beetle, so Ask Doraemon for help to find a mythical beetle that has been extinct for many years..

On the first try they don’t find it, but they bring a moa bird with them. To prevent it from becoming extinct, they send it to Belegamond Island, a place where extinct animal species live.

Another of the premiere movies on HBO Max is The Orphan, a horror film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard, among others.

Its plot revolves around Kate and John Coleman, a married couple who, after losing the baby they were expecting, everything collapses around them. Their marriage is on the rocks and Kate’s mind is filled with nightmares, fears and fears.

To try to regain normality, the couple heads to a local orphanage with the intention of adopting a child. There they feel strangely attracted to Esther, a girl with an angelic face. However, When the little girl arrives at the Colemans’ house, strange things begin to happen, and Kate realizes that Esther is hiding a terrible secret..

One of the most anticipated series returns to Prime Video

There is no doubt that the most outstanding among the Prime Video news is the arrival of season 2 of Invincible, one of the best animated series on the platform created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker and based on Kirkman’s own comics.

The new episodes The adventures of Mark Grayson and his career as a superhero continue, this time addressing the multiverse itself. Here we leave you our review of Invincible season 2.

Another of the series to highlight on Prime Video for this weekend is Romancero, a Spanish thriller directed by Tomás Peña starring, among others, Sasha Cocola, Elena Matic, Ricardo Gómez, Alba Flores, Belén Cuesta and Guillermo Toledo.

The plot of the series takes place in a cruel desert Andalusia, where we are introduced to two helpless young people named Cornelia and Jordán, who escape from the forces of the law, from powerful supernatural creatures and from themselves in an escape that takes place during a nightmarish night plagued by demons, witches and blood drinkers.

Disney+ prepares us for the premiere of The Marvels

We arrived at Disney+ news with new installments of Legends from Marvel Studios, the shorts focused on each of the heroes who have passed through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With The Marvels just around the corner, the new episodes They focus on Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau so that we are up to date with the protagonists of the next film.

Another of the Disney+ premieres worth highlighting is season 3 of Narco Wars, the National Geographic documentary that addresses How opportunistic smuggling networks in Latin America became powerful and ruthless drug cartels with unprecedented power.

We also find among the best new series on Disney+ season 2 of How to Create an Attraction, the docuseries directed by Brian Volk-Weiss that features Paget Brewster and Dwayne Johnson.

The docuseries explores the history of Disney’s theme parks through never-before-seen archival footage and photographs and reveals how some of the parks’ most iconic attractions came to be, plus how they’ve been improved over the years.

Here we finish our review of the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of November 3, 2023. Which of these new features are you going to enjoy during these relaxing days?