We are already in the weekend, which means that Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ already have the new releases ready in their respective catalogs. films and series with which to entertain ourselves these days.

As is customary, at Hobby Cine we provide you with the television plan, recommending which ones they are. the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of November 24, 2023. Take good notes!

One of the series most in demand by fans arrives on Netflix

Warner Bros. Television

We start the Netflix news with Batman: The Animated Series, the iconic 90s animated series that fans had been asking for its arrival on streaming platforms for years.

Over five seasons, The series narrates in a darker and more adult tone the adventures of Batman with a Gotham inspired by the version of Tim Burton’s films.where the masked vigilante faces villains such as Two-Face, the Penguin, Catwoman, the Joker and Poison Ivy.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Between the Netflix premiere series We also find The Squid Game: The Challenge, the reality show based on the platform’s popular Korean series.

Just like in the original series, The program brings together a total of 456 players who compete to be victorious in a series of tests related to children’s games in which only one can win and get the 4.56 million dollar prize.

As for movies, Netflix brings this weekend Leo, an animated musical comedy directed by Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim that features the original voices of Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander and Rob Schneider, among others.

It tells the story of Leo, a 74-year-old lizard who has been trapped in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium companion, a turtle. When he learns he only has one year to live, Leo plans to escape to experience life abroad, but that’s when his problems begin..

Mads Mikkelsen sneaks into the HBO Max premieres

BTeam

Within the HBO Max news we highlight Another Round, a dramatic film directed by Thomas Vinterberg starring, among others, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, Lars Ranthe, Susse Wold and Maria Bonnevie.

Its plot follows Martin, Tommy, Peter and Nikolaj, four high school teachers who, feeling their lives empty as they have to deal with unmotivated students every day, They embark on a sociological experiment in which each of them must maintain the level of alcohol in their body at the same level during their daily lives. to show that they can improve in all aspects of their life.

Seeing that the experiment is being a success in their lives as they feel more relaxed both professionally and personally, the group chooses to go a little further and increase the limit to 0.10 to see how their bodies and minds react, which quickly leads to a serious problem of alcoholism on the part of all its members. This is our review of Another Round.

We also find on HBO Max for this weekend The Lives of Fèlix, a documentary series made by Fèlix Colomer Vallès in which the director reviews all the lives he has lived at the age of 29.

In all that time he has been a referee, he has worked in the adult film industry, he has formed a trap band, he has been a promising child in chess… He has experienced all of this with intensity and it has helped him draw conclusions and learnings.

However, Now that he has become a father, Fèlix considers whether it is worth it for his son to repeat all those lives that he has experienced.

The latest from Robert Eggers lands on Prime Video

Universal Pictures

We arrived at best Prime Video movies with the premiere of The Man from the North, the latest feature film directed by Robert Eggers starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Gustav Lindh and Oscar Novak, among others.

It tells the story of a young Viking prince who, as a child, watched his uncle murder his father in cold blood, having to escape the scene alone in a boat.

Years later, the boy has grown up and returns to his land with well-established objectives: avenge his father’s death, save his mother and murder his uncle to claim the throne that belongs to him. Here is our review of The Northman.

Within the series, we have on Prime Video the arrival of season 5 of Naruto: Shippûden, the anime based on the acclaimed manga by Masashi Kishimoto whose plot begins two years after Sasuke Uchiha left with Orochimaru and Naruto Uzumaki went to train with Jiraiya.

In these new episodes, in addition to swallowing numerous fillers, We will see Naruto’s path to control the power of the Kyûbi with the help of Killer Bee.

Disney+ commemorates the anniversary of one of the longest-running series on television

Without a doubt the highlight of the Disney+ news is the arrival of the first of three special episodes of Doctor Who commemorating the series’ 60th anniversary and bringing back David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

The episode begins with the Fourteenth Doctor arriving on Earth to immediately witness how a spaceship suddenly lands in the middle of London, where He soon finds himself involved in a fight to the death between several alien species..

However, during his adventure he meets Donna again, his former friend and companion whose memory had to be erased after she became “Doctor-Donna” by absorbing all of the Doctor’s knowledge and not being able to house such an amount of information so that, if he remembers the Doctor, his brain would “burn” and he would die instantly.

With his old face back, Donna is much more likely to start remembering him, so The Doctor must be careful when dealing with alien problems while she is at his side to prevent tragedy from arising.. You can read our review of Doctor Who: Starbeast here.

Between the best new Disney+ movies We have Mystery in Venice, the third installment of the detective Poirot that Kenneth Branagh again directs and stars in.

Set during All Hallows’ Eve in post-World War II Venice, the film follows a retired Poirot living in self-imposed exile in the most glamorous city in the world.

However, his retreat is cut short when he reluctantly attends a seance at a haunted, ruined palazzo. But when he sees that one of the guests is murdered, the detective ends up finding himself involved in a sinister world of shadows and secrets.. Here we leave you our review of Mystery in Venice.

So far our review of the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch the weekend of November 24, 2023. Which of these new items are you going to wear on these days of rest?