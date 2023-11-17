After an intense day of work we land on the weekend, the perfect time to disconnect and, among other things, enjoy the news of films and series that Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ have prepared for us in their respective catalogs.

And as is tradition, at Hobby Cine we make it easy for you to search exhaustively through the platforms with our compilation of best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ Spain to watch on the weekend of November 17, 2023.

The monarchy leads the Netflix premieres

We start the Netflix news with the first part of the final season of The Crown, one of the platform’s star series that brings us the latest review of the life of the British royal family with Imelda Staunton as the headliner.

In the first batch of episodes The budding relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed is captured before the car ride that had devastating consequences as a result of the continuous harassment of the paparazzi. Here we remind you of our review of The Crown season 5.

Another notable premiere on Netflix is ​​Scott Pilgrim Takes the Leap, a new animated series based on the comics by Bryan Lee O’Malley that brings back the cast of the live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World led by Michael Cera.

It tells the story of Scott Pilgrim, a young man who falls madly in love with what he considers to be the woman of his dreams, Ramona V. Flowers. However, In order to win her heart, he has to fight and defeat his seven evil and super-powerful ex-partners..

Nor is it missing in the new Netflix series season 2 of Sagrada Familia, the Spanish production created by Manolo Caro whose cast is headed by Najwa Nimri.

Its plot begins with the move of a new family to Fuente del Berro that breaks the stability of a neighborhood where Gloria lives with her baby and Aitana, her au-pair, hiding from a mysterious and dark past.

Four neighbors forge a strong friendship with a common denominator: they are mothers. Their relationship seems perfect, until Gloria’s past changes everything and You immediately discover what a mother is capable of to protect her family, the most sacred thing she has.. You can read our review of Sagrada Familia season 1 here.

As for movies, Netflix is ​​anticipating the Christmas season with Best Christmas Ever!, a comedy directed by Mary Lambert starring Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño, among others.

Its plot revolves around Charlotte, a woman who every Christmas receives from her old college friend Jackie a festive newsletter so pretentious that it makes her feel like a rag.

However, a few days before Christmas, a stroke of fate leaves Charlotte and her family at Jackie’s snowy doorstep, at which point Charlotte takes the opportunity to show that her host’s life cannot be so perfect..

One of Adam Sandler’s most legendary comedies lands on HBO Max

We arrived at HBO Max news with Little Nicky, a fun black comedy directed by Steven Brill starring Adam Sandler, Patricia Arquette, Harvey Keitel, Rhys Ifans and Rodney Dangerfield, among others.

Satan wants to retire after 10,000 years of hard work, but none of his children are evil enough to replace him. Tired of their father’s tyranny, Cassius and Adrian decide to go to New York to establish their own infernal kingdom.

This causes the entrance to hell to freeze over and causes Satan’s body to decompose. To stop Adrian and Cassius, Satan sends Nicky, his youngest son and kinder than his brothers, whose only weapon is a silver flask in which he must imprison the soul of the escapees..

On the platform we also have David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, an interesting documentary directed by Dan Hartley focused on the actor who doubled for Daniel Radcliffe in the Harry Potter films. whose career was cut short by a terrible accident that left him paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair..

Among the series to highlight on HBO Max we find season 2 of Julia, the biographical drama created by Daniel Goldfarb with Sarah Lancashire leading the cast.

Its plot follows the true story of Julia Child, an essential figure on American television who He triumphed for more than 50 years on the public channel thanks to his way of “explaining” the typical recipes of French cuisine to all American homes. so unaccustomed to the European style.

Prime Video brings us one of the most successful Spanish series

Within the Prime Video news We have Heridas, one of Atresmedia’s most successful Spanish series directed by Norberto López Amado and Juan Manuel Rodríguez Pachón and starring, among others, Adriana Ugarte, María León, Cosette Silguero and Javier Collado.

Its plot revolves around Manuela, a young woman who lives alone in a cabin where she studies the Andalusian wetlands and whose life revolves around watching birds. A few kilometers away, Alba, a seven-year-old girl whose mother, Yolanda, works at night as a pole dancer and sleeps during the day, lives completely unattended.

The day Manuela finds little Alba, They begin a journey that forces Manuela to confront the demons of her past and question the pillars of her life..

Among the films we find Ambulance: Escape Plan, an intense action thriller directed by Michael Bay whose cast is led by Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The film follows two friends who develop a meticulous robbery plan to solve their financial problems. But everything quickly goes wrong and they try to escape inside an ambulance with two hostages, one of them a seriously injured police officer.. This is our review of Ambulance: Escape Plan.

An interesting thriller comes to Disney+

Between the Disney+ premieres We highlight Murder at the End of the World, an interesting thriller created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling whose cast is led by Emma Corrin and Clive Owen.

It tells the story of Darby Hart, an amateur Gen Z detective and tech-savvy hacker who, along with eight other guests, are summoned by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat in a remote and stunning location.

However, everything gets complicated when one of the guests turns up dead, so Darby must put all his combined skills to use to prove that this is actually a murder., all against a tide of competing interests and before the murderer claims another life. Here’s our review of Murder at the End of the World.

We also highlight the Disney+ premiere series the season finale of Nightmares, the new adaptation of RL Stine’s youth horror novels starring Justin Long, Andy Thompson, Ben Cockell, Rhinnan Payne, Samantha Blaire Cutler, Craig Haas and Rachael Harris, among others.

On this occasion, instead of being independent episodes, the season is intertwined with the different stories from Stine’s books and its plot follows a group of five high school students who unleash supernatural forces on their town and now must work together to save it. You can read our Nightmares review here.

Here we finish our review of the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of November 17, 2023. Which of these new features are you going to enjoy during your day of rest?