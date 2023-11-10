Like every week, we compile the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of November 10, 2023.

We are already in the weekend, that short period of time in which we want to do a thousand things and most of the time we end up lying on the couch browsing what is happening on the most cutting-edge streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video or Disney+.

And as is tradition, at Hobby Cine we provide you with the home plan with our compilation of the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of November 10, 2023.

The new David Fincher lands in the Netflix catalog

There is no doubt that the highlights of the Netflix news is The Killer, David Fincher’s new film starring Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton and Charles Parnell, among others.

Its plot follows a meticulous murderer who, After a fateful mistake, he has to face his bosses and himself in an international persecution that, according to him, is not personal.. This is our review of The Assassin.

In the field of series we find Robbie Williams on Netflix, a documentary miniseries focused on the famous singer directed by Joe Pearlman.

Divided into four parts, this docuseries delves into the life of the greatest British soloist of all time through hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archives spanning 30 years of his career.

Marching a rap song on HBO Max

Within the HBO Max premieres We find season 2 of Rap Sh!t, a comedy series created by Issa Rae that stars Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler, Daniel Augustin and Devon Terrell, among others.

Its plot tells the story of Shawna and Mia, two old high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group and achieve success in the world of music.

As for movies, HBO Max has added American History X to its catalog this week, one of the best feature films in the history of cinema directed by Tony Kaye and starring Edward Norton and Edward Furlong.

The film revolves around Derek, a young Californian “skin head” of neo-Nazi ideology who is imprisoned for murdering a black man who tried to steal his van. However, After redeeming himself and getting out of prison, Derek finds that his little brother is following the same path that led him to prison..

The craziest neighbors return to Prime Video

We arrived at best Prime Video premiere series with the launch of season 14 of La que se cerca, the popular Spanish comedy created by Laura and Alberto Caballero.

Among other things, in this new season Los Recio launches a fishmonger and sets out to recover their empire. However, The marchioness will put all her efforts into evicting them from her sister’s premises and making them fail, but Antonio will defend himself, going as far as he has to go..

Within the films We have in the Prime Video premieres We are all Jane, a drama directed by Phyllis Nagy whose cast is led by Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver.

The plot of the film takes place in Chicago in the late 1960s and follows the story of Joy, a housewife who leads a normal life with her husband and daughter while the city and the nation are on the brink of a violent political agitation.

But when Joy becomes pregnant without wanting to and with a mortal risk to her health, no one is willing to help her at a time when she cannot legally have an abortion.. Her journey to find a solution to her situation leads her to an underground women’s organization, led by Virginia, that will provide her with a safer alternative and change her life.

Disney+ ends the season of one of Marvel’s most popular series

Between the Disney+ news It is worth highlighting the end of season 2 of Loki, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino.

With the temporal branches overflowing and the AVT destroyed, Loki manages to control his time slip and is going to try to fix this whole mess.. Here we leave you our review of Loki season 2.

We continue with the best new Disney+ series highlighting season 2 of Go Family Claus!, the sequel to the Go Santa Claus movies! which once again has Tim Allen leading the cast.

The plot of the series begins with Scott Calvin about to turn 65 and, upon realizing that he cannot be Santa Claus forever, He sets out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family for a new adventure in life south of the Pole..

We also have season 2 of Star Wars: The Adventures of the Young Jedi on Disney+, the children’s animated series of the popular galactic saga.

Its plot is set in the era of the High Republic and follows a group of apprentices as they study the ways of the Force and become Jedi. Here we leave you our review of Star Wars: The Adventures of the Young Jedi season 1.

Here we finish our review of the best new movies and series to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ on the weekend of November 10, 2023. Which of these new features are you going to enjoy during these days of rest?