Suara.com – Manchester City is back to scoring goals in the Premier League after last week’s 3-0 win at home to Manchester United. Entertaining Bournemouth in the 11th week match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Saturday (4/11) evening WIB, Manchester City won 6-1.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva performed well by contributing two goals for Manchester City in this match. Meanwhile, the hosts’ other four goals were scored by Jeremy Doku, Manuel Akanji, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake respectively.

From the Bournemouth camp, the visiting team could only score one goal through Luis Sinisterra.

With this victory, Manchester City took over the top of the Premier League standings with 27 points from 11 matches, one point ahead of Tottenham, who have not played in the 11th week.

At the Etihad, Manchester City got the first goal in the 30th minute, from Jeremy Doku. After that, the match became easier for City. Bernardo Silva (33′) and Manuel Akanji (37′) added goals for City before the first half ended.

Akanji’s goal could be considered lucky. Because, Doku’s kicking ball turned around after hitting his body. Well, the goal was counted as Akanji’s.

Bournemouth were troublesome at the start of the second half. However, City were too tough. In the 64th minute, Doku recorded his third assist. He created Phil Foden’s goal, who played in place of Erling Haaland.

A consolation goal for Bournemouth came in the 74th minute. Sinisterra breaks into Ederson’s goal. The score is 1-4. However, City immediately responded to the situation.

In the 83rd minute, Bernardo Silva scored his second goal which came from Doku’s assist. Yes, the last name made four assists in this match.

City’s goal feast was finally closed by Nathan Ake in the 87th minute, after receiving a pass from substitute Oscar Bobb.

Lineup:

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; John Stones (Lewis 71), Rodri (Phillips 71); Bernardo Silva (85′ Oscar Bobb), Julian Alvarez (71′ Matheus Nunez), Matthew Kovacic, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland (46′ Foot).

Coach: Pep Guardiola

Bournemouth (5-4-1): Ionut Radu; Max Aarons, Chris Mepham (46′ Senesi), Illia Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Christie, Alex Scott (44′ Rothwell), Philip Billing (71′ Semenyo), Marcus Tavernier (72′ Sinisterra); Dominic Solanke (85′ Kluivert).

Coach: Andoni Iraola

English League results, Saturday (5/11) evening WIB:

Fulham 0-1 Manchester United

Brentford 3-2 West Ham

Manchester City 6-1 Bournemouth

Sheffield United 2-1 Wolves

Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace

Everton 1-1 Brighton