Suara.com – Manchester United achieved a vital victory over promoted team Luton Town in the 12th Premier League match at Old Trafford, Saturday (11/11) evening WIB. Lacking creativity, the Red Devils had to struggle to win 1-0 thanks to a goal from defender Victor Lindelof.

Lindelof’s goal, which started from chaos in Luton’s goal, came in the 59th minute. Achieving these three important points also made Manchester United move up two stripes to sixth place in the Premier League standings.

The Red Devils have now collected 21 points from 12 matches, only three points adrift of the fourth-placed team, Liverpool, who have not played in week 12.

Meanwhile, this defeat means Luton Town is stuck in 17th place in the standings, only one level above the red zone, with a collection of 6 points from 12 matches.

At Old Trafford, after making a number of attempts and dead ends throughout the first half and at the start of the second half, hosts Manchester United finally broke their eggs in the 59th minute.

Taking advantage of the chaos in front of Luton’s goal after a Manchester United corner kick, Victor Lindelof fired a hard shot which hit the visitors’ goal.

Manchester United’s 1-0 lead lasted until the match was finished.

Lineup:

Manchester United XI: Onana; Reguilon, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot; Eriksen, McTominay; Grenache, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Coach: Erik ten Hag (Netherland)

Luton Town XI: Kaminski; Osho, Lockyer, Mengi; Doughty, Barkley, Nakamba, Kabore; Ogbene, Townsend; Morris

Coach: Rob Edwards (Wales)

English League results, Saturday (11/11) evening WIB:

Wolves 2-1 Tottenham

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley

Manchester United 1-0 Luton

Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton