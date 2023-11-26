Suara.com – Manchester United picked up an important away win over Everton in Week 13 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. The Red Devils won 3-0 over Everton at Goodison Park, Liverpool, which was completed Monday (27/11) early morning WIB.

The match had only been running for three minutes, Manchester United’s young winger, Alejandro Garnacho scored a spectacular goal which opened Manchester United’s lead.

A goal that reminded Red Devils fans of Wayne Rooney’s beautiful goal against Manchester City several years ago.

Diogo Dalot’s pass from the right was met by Garnacho with an overhead shot with his back to the goal. The 19 year old Argentinian winger’s shot slid into the top right of Everton’s goal without goalkeeper Jordan Pickford being able to reach it.

After leading 1-0 at half-time, Manchester United received a penalty early in the second half. With the ‘help’ of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, the referee awarded a penalty after Ashley Young blocked Manchester United striker Anthony Martial in the forbidden box.

After a brief discussion with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford finally stepped forward as the penalty taker.

The English striker’s shot shot into the top left corner of Everton’s goal. Pickford practically couldn’t do much.

In the 75th minute, starting from a counter-attack, it was Martial’s turn to score for Manchester United after receiving a sweet through pass from Fernandes.

Pickford couldn’t block a beautiful lob ball from Martial which put Manchester United 3-0 up.

With this victory, Manchester United’s biggest away win in the Premier League in two years, the Red Devils returned to the top six.

Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo (left) fights for the ball in the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park, Liverpool which ended Monday (27/11) early morning WIB. (PAUL ELLIS / AFP)

The Red Devils are in sixth place in the 2023/2024 Premier League standings with 24 points from 13 matches, four points adrift of Aston Villa in fourth place, and six points adrift of Arsenal at the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, for Everton, who have just received a deduction of 10 points from the FA due to a financial balance deficit, this defeat made them sink to 19th place in the standings with 4 points from 13 matches (should be 14 points).

Everton have the same points as last-placed team, Burnley, and are five points from the safe zone.