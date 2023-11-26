Suara.com – Aston Villa won a fierce match against hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the 13th week of the Premier League in North London, Sunday (26/11) evening WIB. This 2-1 victory made Aston Villa directly overtake Tottenham to move up to fourth place in the standings.

Tottenham took the lead in this match through Giovani Lo Celso’s goal in the 22nd minute. However, Aston Villa coached by Unai Emery, who has been stealing attention since the start of this season, has not given up hope.

Defender Pau Torres’ goal in first half injury time equalized the score for the visitors, before Ollie Watkins’ action (61′) in the second half secured full points for Aston Villa.

Thanks to this victory, Aston Villa rose to fourth place in the Premier League standings with 28 points from 13 matches.

Aston Villa directly overtook Tottenham, who had to be willing to leave the top four. James Maddison and friends dropped to fifth position with a collection of 26 points from 13 matches.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the hosts could actually take the lead in this match. The Lilywhites opened the scoring thanks to Giovani Lo Celso’s goal in the 22nd minute.

Lo Celso’s shot from outside the penalty box which hit an Aston Villa player made goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez fooled and the ball went into the net.

Two minutes later, Aston Villa were able to equalize at 1-1 through Ollie Watkins. However, the goal was disallowed after observing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) because Watkins was already offside before the goal occurred.

Villa’s attempt to equalize came in the final minute of first half injury time. Douglas Luiz’s dead ball execution was greeted by Pau Torres’ header from the far post which rattled Guglielmo Vicario’s goal.

Villa was even able to take the lead over Tottenham in the second half. The neat collaboration between Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins ended with the English striker with a powerful shot that rattled Vicario’s goal in the 61st minute.

Lineup:

Tottenham Hotspur XI: William Vicar; Peter Porro, Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovanni Lo Celso; Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kuluszewski, Bryan Gil; Son Heung-min.

Aston Villa XI: Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins.