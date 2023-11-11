Suara.com – Tottenham Hotspur suffered a dramatic 1-2 defeat to hosts Wolves in the 12th week of the 2023/2024 Premier League match at Molineaux Stadium, Saturday (11/11) evening WIB. In fact, if they win, Tottenham will return to the top of the standings.

Tottenham took the lead through Brennan Johnson’s quick goal in the third minute. However, Wolves conceded late goals in second half injury time from Pablo Sarabia (90+1′) and Mario Lemina (90+7′) meaning that Tottenham’s victory which was in sight had to disappear.

With this result, Tottenham still collects 26 points from the 12 matches they have played. Tottenham remains one point away from leaders Manchester City, who have not played in Week 12.

Meanwhile, this important victory raised Wolves’ position to 11th in the Premier League standings with 15 points from 12 matches.

Lineup:

Wolves (4-4-1-1): Jose Sa (GK), Nelson Semedo, Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes, Hwang Hee-chan, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Ryan Ait-Nouri, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde. Matheus Cunha.

Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario (GK), Pedro Porro, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min, Brennan Johnson.