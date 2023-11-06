Suara.com – As a pregnant mother, the comfort and health of the fetus is a top priority, including screening to identify whether or not there are genetic abnormalities in the fetus in the womb.

Chairman of POGI Jaya, Dr. Dr. Didi Danukusumo, Sp.OG, Subsp.K.Fm, MPH, said that screening for genetic abnormalities from the time the fetus is in the womb is important to prepare future generations of the Indonesian nation who are strong and of excellent quality.

Talking about the test or screening, NIPT (Non-invasive Prenatal Test), which is a test that identifies abnormalities in the fetus during pregnancy, is the best choice for those with minimal risk.

Responding to this need, Gene Solutions (GS) Indonesia in collaboration with the Indonesian Obstetrics and Gynecology Association (POGI) Jaya is committed to developing prenatal care in Indonesia through the launch of NIPT triSure as a significant prenatal testing tool for mothers and unborn children.

Business Head Dony Hendrawan GS Indonesia said, with triSure NIPT testing, early detection of genetic abnormalities in the fetus such as Down Syndrome, Edwards Syndrome and Patau Syndrome can be prepared with proper care even before birth.

To ensure prenatal prosperity for mothers and children, the Indonesian Obstetrics and Gynecology Association (POGI) Jaya and Gene Solutions Indonesia launched a collaborative action.

“As a pioneer in affordable prenatal genetic testing in Indonesia, this testing allows wider access to this innovative test for the public,” he explained in a written statement.

In line with Dony’s statement, POGI Jaya Representative Dr. M. Adya F. Dilmy, BMedSc, Sp.OG, Subsp. K.Fm revealed that the results of this testing also help prospective parents make specific decisions about pregnancy and future child care so that the family’s future planning will be better.

That means, continued Dr. M. Adya, triSure NIPT testing not only supports the well-being of the mother, but also provides better protection and care for the unborn child, enabling early intervention and better planning for their future.

“This collaboration drives awareness of the importance of genetic technology in supporting healthy pregnancies and brings us closer to a vision of prenatal care that is more holistic and focused on the individual,” he concluded.