Suara.com – The Iraqi national team will field the best squad to face the Indonesian national team in the first Group F match of the 2026 World Cup Qualification. The following is the predicted line-up for the team nicknamed the Mesopotamian Lions.

The Iraq vs Indonesian National Team match will be held at the Basra International Stadium, Thursday (16/11/2023). As the visiting team, the Garuda squad will be under pressure because as many as 65 thousand tickets for the match were sold out by spectators.

Iraq coach Jesus Casas has called up 25 players for the matches against Iraq and Vietnam in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Of the 25 players, 9 of them are overseas players or have careers abroad.

Mereka adalah Rebin Sulaka (Brommapojkarna), Merchas Doski (Slovacko), Hussein Ali Hayder (Heerenveen), Osama Rashid (Vizela), Amir Al-Ammari (Halmstad), Ahmad Allee (Rouen), Youssef Amyn (Braunschweig), Ali Al- Hamadi (Wimbledon), Pashang Abdulla (Degerfors).

For the match against the Indonesian National Team, Jesus Casas is predicted to use a 4-3-3 formation.

Winwin guesses that Ali Al-Hamadi will be the focus of the Mesopotamian Lions’ front line. The striker for the fourth caste club in the Premier League, AFC Wimbledon, was relied on to be the striker for Iraq to dominate attacks on the Indonesian national team.

The following is the lineup for Iraq vs Indonesian National Team:

Ahmed Basil; Hussein Ali, Mustafa Saadoun, Ali Adnan Merchas Doski; Ahmed Allee, Bashar Resan, Osama Rashid; Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Al-Hammadi, Aymen Hussein.

Coach: Jesus Casas