Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 national team will play the final match in Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup against Morocco. The match took place at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Thursday (16/11/2023) evening WIB.

For both teams, this match is very important to determine their progress to the next round. Therefore, both teams will go all out to win.

Morocco certainly has the advantage in this match. A draw against the U-17 Indonesian National Team was enough to send Morocco to the last 16 of the U-17 World Cup.

Indonesian U-17 National Team Coach, Bima Sakti (pssi.org)

Meanwhile, the Indonesian U-17 National Team must be able to win to ensure a direct place in the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. Meanwhile, a draw result still raises hopes of qualifying as one of the best third places, but it depends on the results of the other teams.

The coach of the Indonesian U-17 national team, Bima Sakti, is quite confident that his team can beat Morocco. He said that the draws in the previous two matches against Ecuador and Panama were valuable capital.

“You have to be sure (of passing), you have to be sure. We are already wet, we can do it, the Indonesian people can do it,” said Bima Sakti in his statement.

“Competing with Ecuador, which incidentally is a subscriber to the World Cup at all levels. Panama is also good, Morocco will be good, we have to do our best,” he continued.

Morocco, which will appear under pressure from the home fans, certainly doesn’t want to lose like that. The U-17 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up have made maximum preparations.

Moreover, Morocco lost last week against Ecuador. Therefore, they definitely don’t want to fail to get points again.

“God willing, the match against Indonesia will be effective, and we will return to our performance, because the competition is very lively. God willing, we will do it, be at the same level,” said Morocco coach Said Chiba.

Head to head

This meeting was the first for the Indonesian U-17 National Team vs Morocco. Therefore, both teams will work hard to get winning points.

The last five matches of the Indonesian U-17 national team

14/10/2023: Indonesian National Team U-17 0-3 Mainz U-19

17/10/2023: Indonesian National Team U-17 1-1 SV Meppen U-19

20/10/2023: Timnas Indonesia U-17 2-3 FC Koln U-17

10/11/2023: Indonesian U-17 National Team 1-1 Ecuador

11/13/2023: Indonesian U-17 National Team 1-1 Panama

Last Five Matches of Morocco U-17:

11/09/2023: Morocco U-17 2-0 Uzbekistan

14/10/2023: Morocco U-17 0-1 England

17/10/2023: Morocco U-17 2-1 Malaga

10/11/2023: Morocco U-17 2-0 Panama

13/11/2023: Morocco U-17 0-2 Ecuador

Estimated Lineup

U-17 Indonesian National Team (4-3-3): Ikram Al Ghiffari; Welber Jardim, Iqbal Gwijangge, Sulthan Zaky, Habil Akbar; Ji Da Bin, Figo Dennis, Amar Brkic; Riski Afrisal, Arkhan Kaka, Jehan Pahlevi.

Trainer: Milky Way

Maroko U-17 (4-1-4-1): Taha Benrhozil; Naoufel El Hannach, Abdelhamid Boudlal, Ismail Bakhti, Fouad Zahouani; Mohamed Amine Katiba; Ayman Ennair, Mehdi Akoumi, Ayoub Chaikhoun, Mohamed Hamony; Zakaria Ouazane.

Coach: Said Chiba.

Score Prediction: Morocco 1-2 Indonesian U-17 National Team