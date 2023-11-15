For many people and businesses around the world, knowing what the weather is going to be like is a key issue. Not on a personal level, but above all on an economic level. Companies and governments have been developing increasingly precise weather models for years, but guessing to predict the weather—especially over longer periods of time—remains one of the great remains of science.

That’s precisely what DeepMind seems to be close to solving. The company that already amazed us with AlphaGo, AlphaZero or AlphaFold has just presented a new AI model called GraphCast which is precisely dedicated to forecasting the weather.

As indicated in the Financial Times, the Google company published a peer-reviewed study in Science magazine this week. In it, those responsible affirm that this new AI model “represents a turning point in weather forecasting” and demonstrate it with a series of tests.

According to that extensive evaluation, GraphCast was more accurate than the world’s most reputable system—the European Center for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF)—in forecasts between the next three and 10 days.

In the tests GraphCast outperformed ECMWF predictions by 90% in all 1,380 metrics performed among which were temperature, pressure, wind speed and direction or humidity at different levels of the atmosphere. Matthew Chantry, coordinator of machine learning systems at ECMWF, acknowledged that AI models that forecast weather have advanced faster than they themselves expected.

Chantry himself gracefully accepted defeat. “In our opinion,” he explained, “GraphCast is consistently more skillful than the other machine learning models, Huawei’s Pangu-Weather and Nvidia’s FourCastNet, and on many scores is more accurate than our own forecasting system.”

GraphCast uses neural networks “trained” with 40 years of ECMWF data on how weather systems develop and move around our planet. GraphCast is capable of producing a weather forecast for the next ten days in just one minute and using just a Google TPU v4 processor.

This represents another of the great advances of this model: the conventional method, known as numerical weather prediction, uses supercomputers to solve complex equations. On the other hand, with GraphCast, once the model is trained, its operation is close to “1,000 times cheaper in terms of energy consumption. “It’s a miraculous improvement,” Chantry said.

GraphCast was used, for example, to successfully forecast the behavior of Hurricane Lee in the North Atlantic last September. Rémi Lam, head of the DeepMind study, explained that his system was able to predict that this hurricane would land in Nova Scotia nine days before it occurred, when other models could only predict it six days in advance. This allowed them to gain time to prepare for their arrival.

