Now you have a new opportunity to get the Razer Basilisk V3 at a knockdown price.

Razer has some of the best gaming mice on the market and now you can buy one of them for much less than the recommended price, and it is none other than the Razer Basilisk V3. This wired mouse has an MSRP of 84.99 euros on Razer’s website, but it is now on sale on Amazon and costs 49.99 euros, as well as at MediaMarkt. Is a very competitive price for a mouse that has more than 18,000 ratings and 4.5 stars out of 5.

The Razer Basilisk V3 is a mouse that It has everything to offer you an unbeatable gaming experience, hence it is an offer that you cannot miss, especially if we take into account that we are talking about a mid-range mouse that is available at a low-end price. Now, remember that this is a limited time offer, so it can end at any time.

Save 35 euros by buying the Razer Basilisk V3 on Amazon

We could say that the Razer Basilisk V3 is a mouse that It has been designed for the most demanding players, who want to have absolute control. It has a Razer Focus+ 26,000 DPI optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons, which you can configure according to your preferences and needs. For the latter you have to install the Razer Synapse 3 software. This program is available on the Razer website.

As for the smart scroll wheel, automatically adapts to the speed of your movement. Furthermore, when talking about a gaming mouse, the Razer Chroma RGB lighting could not be missing. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the Razer Basilisk V3 incorporates 2nd generation Razer optical switches with an actuation speed of 0.2 ms. These switches have a useful life of up to 70 million clicks. Finally, say that at the design level it is very ergonomic and suitable for all types of grips.

As you can see, the Razer Basilisk V3 is a gaming mouse that is not bad at all. It is comfortable, precise and customizable. Has it all! Therefore, if you finally get hold of it, you will not regret. Of course, remember that he is not wireless. The latter may put more than one person off, but we must also keep in mind that since it is a wired mouse, the latency is lower, and this is very important if you play online.

