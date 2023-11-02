Super Mario RPG can now be pre-ordered for Nintendo Switch in GAME and GAME.es stores. If you do, you will have an exclusive pin from the game as a guaranteed gift.

Super Mario RPG arrives on November 17 on Nintendo Switch. The SNES classic is launched for the first time in Europe translated into Spanish in the form of a remake with great visual improvements and a number of quality of life adjustments.

If you were never able to play this classic It has influenced sagas such as Paper Mario or Mario & Luigiknow that this is an unbeatable occasion and now with more meaning than ever, since you can get a gift if you reserve the game.

Super Mario RPG awaits you at GAME

Only reserving Super Mario RPG in GAME and GAME.es stores you get a pin from the game as a gift with the face of one of the five main characters of this installment (the pins are distributed randomly among buyers)

So if you want to show off Mario, Geno, Luigi, Peach and company, don’t hesitate to get Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch at GAME. Do you know the origin of this mythical role-playing game that came to SNES in 1996?

Not many players have been able to enjoy Super Mario RPG in Europe, since the original version was never released. Luckily, this remake will allow you to live the original experience while enjoying better graphics and much more.

Turn-based combat, a truly original adventure, platforms and mini-games await you. So now you know, don’t hesitate get Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch and pre-order the game in GAME and GAME.es stores to get a gift pin with the game.

Hobby Consoles for GAME