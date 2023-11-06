Nitro Deck Purple Limited Edition arrives exclusively at GAME. Do not hesitate to reserve this piece of accessory for Nintendo Switch and thus enjoy the greatest comfort while playing.

If you want to get the most out of your Nintendo Switch when you play in portable mode, you can’t hesitate to get it. Nitro Deck Purple Limited Editiona great accessory that will allow you to enjoy this platform and its games wherever you go.

With a more comfortable and manageable grip, boasting drift-free and very precise sticks and with extras such as resettable back buttons and compatibility with movement Nitro Deck elevates the gaming sensation in Nintendo Switch.

If you were looking for an accessory with these characteristics, you should know that Nitro Deck Purple Limited Edition, the special edition with the colors of the legendary GameCube controllerawaits you exclusively in GAME and GAME.es stores.

Get to know Nitro Deck Purple Limited Edition of GAME thoroughly

We tell you everything that this Nitro Deck Purple Limited Edition comes as standard, starting with a premium carrying sling, 1.5m USB-C cable and additional grips for the joysticks. Here are the characteristics of this accessory:

Thanks to Hall effect thumbsticks you will be free of stick drift. You won’t have to worry about latency either thanks to the fact that it connects via USB-C and of course it is Compatible with Switch and OLED model.

The accessory also features interchangeable thumb stick toppers, removable back buttons, wired mode for use as an additional controller, display support, and offers features such as motion and vibration support and even a Turbo mode.

So now you know, do not hesitate to get the Nitro Deck Purple Limited Edition in GAME and GAME.es stores exclusively by reserving this accessory. On sale November 30!

Hobby Consoles for GAME