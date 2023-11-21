GAME opens reservations for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 in physical format (it is now available digitally), with a gift for fans of these characters.

It is true that 2023 hasn’t had too many fighting games, but the few releases of the genre have plenty of quality. After Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1 or the free to play My Hero Ultra Rumble, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 arrives.

It is the sequel to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, released two years ago to good reviews, which was basically a fighting game with Nickelodeon’s most iconic characters.

This includes the protagonists of sponge Bob (Bob, Patrick or Squidward), as well as characters from The Fairly OddParents, Avatar, Garfield or The Ninja Turtlesamong other Nickelodeon franchises.

Since last November 7, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is now availablea sequel with more characters, game modes (including a roguelike campaign) and scenarios.

Although the game is already available in digital stores, GAME has just opened reservations for the physical editions… which come with a prize included.

Patrick is the coolest

You can now reserve all physical editions of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 at GAME, either on its official website or in the chain’s physical stores.

They are available in both PS5/PS4 like in Xbox y Nintendo Switch. The only exclusively digital version is the PC version.

With a symbolic outlay of 3 euros, everyone can reserve the physical editions of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, which arrive in stores this Friday November 24.

Furthermore, as is usual in GAME reservation campaigns, an exclusive gift is included that you will not be able to get in other shopping establishments.

Is about an exclusive suit for PatricioSpongeBob’s inseparable friend, who will have an alternative outfit if you decide to pre-order any of these physical editions at GAME.

One of the big differences of this sequel is that some DLC fighters from the first part, such as Garfield, are included at launch. Remember that the title has cooperative modes for the campaign and combat.

If you like Nickelodeon characters (SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar, Jimmy Neutron…) and fighting games, don’t hesitate to pre-order Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, whose physical editions arrive this Friday, November 24 to GAME stores.

HobbyConsoles for GAME