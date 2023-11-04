Suara.com – Reading prayers for Palestine can be a form of our support for that country amidst the conflict in Gaza. Muslims in Indonesia can practice prayer to help Muslim brothers who are facing disaster in Palestine. Therefore, let’s practice reading the prayer for Palestine in Arabic, Latin, the meaning, when to practice it is as follows.

As we all know, the armed conflict between Palestine and Israel has not yet ended. The attacks carried out by the Israeli army cost tens of thousands of Gaza residents their lives. And quite a few victims were civilians, especially children and women.

This condition is getting worse, because Israel is carrying out attacks on refugee camps, schools, places of worship and even hospitals.

Even though it has been widely criticized by people around the world, Israel continues to carry out air attacks. Various parties claim that Israel’s attack is a crime against human rights.

As Muslims, it is appropriate for us to help our fellow Muslim brothers and sisters who are affected by disaster and the Al Aqsa Mosque by praying, donating, or defending it via social media. So how do you read prayers for Palestine?

Prayer reading for Palestine

Quoting from the NU Online website, there are two ways that Muslims can do to support the Palestinian struggle. One of them is by practicing the qunut nazilah prayer. According to Imam Shafi’i, the sunnah qunut nazilah is recited during the five-time prayer after the last bow.

This Qunut can be read by the imam or while praying alone. Here is the recitation of the NU version of qunut nazilah:

Oh God, we seek Your help, we seek Your forgiveness, we seek Your guidance, we believe in You, we put our trust in You, and we praise You with all goodness. We thank You and do not disbelieve in You, and we renounce and We abandon those who deceive you. Oh God, we worship you, we pray and prostrate to you, we seek and prostrate to you, we hope for your mercy and we fear your punishment. Indeed, your punishment is severe for the unbelievers. Attached

Allâhumma innâ nasta’înuka wa nastaghfiruk, wa nastahdîka wa nu’minu bik wa natawakkalu alaik, wa nutsnî alaikal khaira kullahu nasykuruka wa lâ nakfuruk, wa nakhla’u wa natruku man yafjuruk. Allâhumma iyyâka na’budu, wa laka nushallî wa nasjud, wa ilaika nas’â wa nahfid, narjû rahmataka wa nakhsyâ adzâbak, inna adzâbakal jidda bil kuffâri mulhaq.

Meaning: “Our Lord, we ask for Your help, ask for Your forgiveness, hope for Your guidance, believe in You, trust in You, praise You, be grateful and do not deny all Your goodness, and we withdraw and leave those who disobey You. Our Lord, only You do we worship, only to You do we offer this prayer and bow down, only to You do we walk and run. We hope for Your mercy. We fear Your punishment because Your harsh punishment will befall the disbelievers.”

In addition, there is a recitation of the qunut nazillah prayer organized by Ustadz Adi Hidayat. Here is the reading:

O God, guide me among those whom You have guided, and protect me from among those whom You have pardoned, and take care of me among those whom You have taken care of, and bless for me what You have given, and protect me from the evil of what You have decreed, for You decree and do not You will be judged, but he will not humiliate those you have supported. Blessed and exalted are you, our Lord. I seek Your forgiveness and I repent to You.

Oh God, protect us from the cost, the affliction, the epidemic, the indecency, the abomination, the various swords, the adversities, and the tribulations, whatever they may be. Of this country of ours in particular and of Muslim countries in general. Indeed, You are capable of all things.

God bless our Prophet Muhammad and his family and him

Allahummahdiini is the best. Wa’aafini fiiman ‘afait. Years of fiman tawallait. Wabarik lii filmed a’thait. Waqinii is a syarrama qadlait. Fainnaka taqdhi is not a friend ‘alaik. Wainnahu – The Best of Wainnahu. Tabarak rabbana wata’aalait. Wastaghfiruka of the righteous.

Allahummadfa’ ‘annal ghalaa’a wal bala’a wabaa’a wal fahsyaa’a wal munkara was suyuufal mukhtalifata wasy syadaa’ida wal mihana maadhahara minhaa wa maabaathana min baladinaa haadhaaa khaassatan wa min buldaanil muslimiina amahtan. He ‘alaa all syai’in qadiir.

Wa shallallahu ‘ala sayyidina muhammadin wa ‘ala alihi washahbihi wa shallam.

Meaning: O Allah, guide me among those whom You guide. And give me safety among those whom You have given safety, take care of me among those whom You have taken care of, bless me with what You have given me, protect me from the evils of what You have ordained, verily You are the One who decides and it is not decided for me, indeed, I will not despise those whom You have taken care of and You have helped. You are Holy and High. I ask You for forgiveness and I repent to You.

Oh God our Lord. Save us from calamities, plagues and disasters, abominations and evils, various disputes, atrocities and wars, which are visible and hidden in our country in particular, and in the country of Muslims in general. Indeed, You, O Allah, have power over all things. May God bless and bless our lord Prophet Muhammad, his family and companions.

This is the reading of the prayer for Palestine in Arabic, Latin, meaning when to practice it. May Muslim brothers in Palestine be given strength, fortitude and peace.

Contributor: Putri Ayu Nanda Sari