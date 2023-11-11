Suara.com – The exclusive content of Indonesian National Team defender Pratama Arhan and his wife, Azizah Salsha, has again been widely highlighted by the public.

This time, Azizah Salsha seemed to be teasing Pratama Arhan, who often played games in the middle of live sessions.

“Do you love your games more?” said Azizah Salsha.

Not just teasing, the eldest son of politician Andre Rosiade was also sulking because Pratama Arhan was too busy playing games.

“If I love the game more, that’s fine with me,” said Azizah Salsha.

Hearing Azizah Salsha’s flirtatious teasing, Pratama Arhan spontaneously expressed his annoyance.

“What’s more? I don’t really love you?” said Pratama Arhan.

The uploaded video clip of Azizah Salsha and Pratama Arhan’s conversation went viral on TikTok social media with 1 million views.

“Live Zize and Arhan,” wrote the TikTok account @adelia_2202, reported on Saturday (11/11/2023).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments.

“Arhan seems to be venting,” wrote a netizen.

“All women are the same,” said another netizen.

“Arhan is getting ready to sleep outside,” said another netizen.

As is known, the exclusive content of both of them also stole attention. In the live session, Azizah Salsha was willing to learn Javanese for Pratama Arhan.

Meanwhile, on another occasion, Azizah Salsha also revealed a characteristic of Pratama Arhan that was not known to the public, namely crying when watching Korean dramas.