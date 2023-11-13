The former coach commented on Luciano Spalletti’s choices in view of the decisive matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine

Cesare Prandelli had his say on the national team. Speaking on Rai Radio 1, the former coach commented on Luciano Spalletti’s choices for the decisive matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine. According to Prandelli, the path taken by Spalletti is the right one, despite some calls having caused discussion: “It’s not like a coach waits until the last two days to make a call-up. There is a staff that follows the growth of our most ready players. The impact is strong, but this is the path, we need to rejuvenate. Immobile not called up, Scamacca and Raspadori yes? We must not discuss the choices of a coach.”

ON AZURI’S COMMITMENTS – “The most important match is the one against North Macedonia, the players must think about winning that match, there is no need to make calculations”, commented Prandelli, who then added: “Scamacca and Raspadori have also shown an international impact recently, we have to be confident.”