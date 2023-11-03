loading…

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah makes his first speech regarding the war in the Gaza Strip. Photo/The Guardian

BEIRUT – Secretary General Hizbullah Hassan Nasrallah, praised the armed operation carried out by Hamas . It said the attack had shown weakness and fragility Israel .

“Israel is more fragile than a spider’s web,” he said in a long-awaited speech as quoted by The Guardian, Friday (3/11/2023).

He also said the attack, planned in secret by Palestinian militant groups, would have long-term consequences.

“This brilliant seismic operation has caused an earthquake from a security, military, political, diplomatic and even psychological perspective,” he said.

“This will have a huge strategic impact,” he added.

Nasrallah said Israel had set its goals too high when trying to wipe out Hamas and wipe out its leaders.

He also doubted Israel’s ability to achieve its goal of freeing hostages held in Gaza, and said that Israel had been forced to negotiate the release of captives in the past.

Nasrallah said Israel’s bombing of Gaza had revealed its helplessness and stupidity and targeted mosques and churches, while the world just stood by and let it happen.

He also stated that Israel had not achieved a single military victory despite carrying out a month-long operation in Gaza.