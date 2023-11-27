loading…

Praising North Korea in a poem, South Korean man was jailed for 14 months. Photo/Illustration

SEOUL – Court South Korea (South Korea) sentenced a 68-year-old man to 14 months in prison for praising North Korea (North Korea) in a poem.

“Lee Yoon-seop advocated unification in his writings published in North Korean state media in 2016,” South Korean media reported as quoted by the BBC, Monday (27/11/2023).

He wrote that if the two Koreas were united under Pyongyang’s socialist system, people would get free housing, health care and education.

He was convicted under a law that prohibits public praise of North Korea.

In an article entitled Means of Unification, Lee also argued that in a unified Korea, fewer people would commit suicide or live in debt.

This poem was one of the winners of a poetry competition in North Korea in November 2016.

South Korean media, The Korea Herald, reported that Lee had been imprisoned for 10 months for similar offenses.

“In its ruling on Monday, a Seoul court said he continued to produce and spread a large amount of propaganda that glorified and praised North Korea,” the Korea Herald reported.

He posted online comments praising the North Korean military in 2013, and posted anti-state content on South Korean blogs and websites in subsequent years.

South Korea’s National Security Law prohibits praise and promotion of “anti-government” organizations.

(ian)