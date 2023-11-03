Prada: 17% growth in revenues in the first nine months of 2023. Miu Miu also shines

The Prada Group, one of the pillars of Italian fashion, continues to light up the fashion world with exceptional results in the first nine months of 2023. Net revenues, reported as of September 30, 2023, amount to an impressive total of 3.344 billion eurosrecording a growth of 17% compared to the previous year. The result highlights the constant ascendancy of the brand, even if it is slightly lower than the surprising 20% ​​increase recorded in the first half of the year.

These extraordinary results are mainly attributed to retail sales which increased by 17%, reaching a total of 2.979 billion euros. In particular, the Prada and Miu Miu brands have contributed significantly to this growth, with Prada who registered a 13% increase e Miu Miu an impressive 49%. Even in the third quarter, despite the challenges due to a very demanding comparison with the previous period, the Prada Group managed to grow by 10%.

Geographically, they were Asia Pacific, Japan and Europe lead the growthta, with sales increases in the first nine months of +21%, +47% and +17% respectively. The Middle East follows, with growth of 12%, while the Americas record a slight decline of -1%. Furthermore, all product categories recorded a significant increase, with clothing leading the way with an impressive +32%, followed by leather goods at +8% and footwear at +16%.

Andrea Guerra, CEO of the Prada Group, commented on the results by stating: “In the third quarter Prada maintained a solid growth trajectory, supported by like-for-like sales at full price. Miu Miu once again recorded an excellent performance in all geographies and product categories. In an uncertain geopolitical and economic context that requires us to remain vigilant, We continue to see favorable momentum and strong enthusiasm around our brands. This positions us well for a fourth quarter positive and in relation to our ambition for the year of solid, sustainable and above-market growth.”

Returning to the performances of the individual maisons, Prada’s clothing and footwear collections have continued to enjoy great success among customers. In leather goods, the focus on strengthening iconic products is combined with the continuous introduction of new products. Additionally, the third quarter saw the launch of the Prada Beauty Makeup and Skincare lines, which received a warm welcome. After the close of the quarter, Prada announced a partnership with Axiom Space to supply spacesuits to NASA, in view of the Artemis III mission.

On the other side, Miu Miu confirmed an exceptional performanceand during the first nine months, supported by the strengthening of relationships with customers on a global scale. The F/W 2023 ‘Miu Miu Live!’ campaign has received very positive feedback, as have the latest fashion shows and most recent collections. The brand has seen significant growth across all product categories, including leather goods, thanks to the success of the ‘Wander’ and ‘Arcadie’ bags.

The Group’s President and CEO, Patrizio Bertelli, concluded: “The careful execution of the strategy generated solid growth in the first nine months, and also in the third quarter, despite the very challenging comparison base. The group continued to consolidate the desirability of its brands e accelerated investments as expectedor. Looking ahead, we can count on our strengthened organization to accelerate innovation and make our Group even more dynamic, maintaining the flexibility and reactivity that have always characterized it.”

