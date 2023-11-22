Prada, analysts believe it: it can double its turnover

The market shows confidence in Prada’s potential, aiming to double revenues from 4.2 billion in 2022 organically. Analysts involved in an MFF investigation suggest that management needs to focus on five key pillars. First of all, increase productivity by strengthening clienteling systems. Secondly, rethink the retail network, considering fewer but more extensive stores. Finally, increase the importance of leather goods and bet on Miu Miu.

CEO Andrea Guerra, at the Milan Fashion Global Summit 2023, declared the goal of doubling Prada’s size to around 8 billion in revenues. This ambitious goal, according to analysts, will take less than a decade and will be supported by an expansion focused on productivity, retail, leather goods and the Miu Miu brand. Despite the continuous growth and positive perception of the brand, Prada must close the gap with its competitors. The focus on store productivity is crucial, with a current average size of around 270 square metres, smaller than competing brands. Guerra underlined the importance of optimizing spaces, evaluating the closure of some stores and concentration on specific locations.

Another key initiative is the increased role of leather goods, a sector in which Prada has improved but has yet to reach productivity levels comparable to the top players in the sector. The leather goods category contributed for 47% of the group’s total in the first nine months of 2023, generating almost 1.4 billion euros. Advanced training of sales staff through clienteling is seen as a way to improve purchase conversion. Ongoing pilot projects demonstrate positive results, but it is expected that it will take time to implement the strategy on a global scale. Finally, despite rumors about a possible dual listing in Hong Kong and Milan, management says it is not a priority at the moment. However, the market continues to hope for such a move, which could solve any liquidity problems and increase investor interest.

