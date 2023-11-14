Suara.com – Candidate for Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka was seen sitting in the same seat as Emil Dardak in an electric bus produced by PT Mobil Anak Bangsa (MAB). At that time, Gibran together with Prabowo and the National Campaign Team (TKN) were going to the Indonesian KPU Building to draw serial numbers in the 2024 presidential election, Tuesday (14/11/2023) evening.

From the photos circulating, Prabowo is sitting in the same chair with his son Didit, while Gibran looks happy in the same chair accompanied by Emil Dardak who is also the Deputy Governor of East Java.

Previously, in the Menteng area of ​​Central Jakarta, Gibran appointed Emil Dardak, who received his Doctoral degree at the age of 23, to be the spokesperson for the presidential candidate Prabowo Gibran.

Not only that, actress Arumi Bachsin, who is also Emil Dardak’s wife, was appointed as spokesperson. Gibran said that the appointment of a spokesperson was a husband and wife package

“Thank you for accompanying me, Mr. Emil, Mrs. Emil to lunch. Today I had the opportunity to meet both of them, I also asked both of them to help me as spokespersons for me,” said Gibran at Area 47 Menteng, Central Jakarta.

When appointed as Spokesperson, Emil Dardak was ready to help Gibran.

Emil Dardak with his wife, Arumi Bachsin and vice presidential candidate (cawapres) Gibran Rakabuming at a restaurant in Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (Suara.com/Novian)

“I want to sincerely help and fight for Mas Gibran’s efforts, which God willing, with all humility, will carry out,” he said.

Emil added that there was great potential to bring a very different color to Indonesia’s leadership in the hands of Prabowo-Gibran.

2024 Presidential Election Serial Number

The pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar got serial number 1. Then, the pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka had serial number 2. Lastly, the pair Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD had serial number 3.

This is based on the drawing carried out in the KPU open plenary session at the KPU yard, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023) evening.

“Thus, the serial numbers for the presidential and vice presidential candidates for 2024 are serial number one for the candidate pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, serial number two for Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and serial number three for Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD,” said Chairman of the Indonesian KPU Hasyim Asy’ari at the KPU Office.