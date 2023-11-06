Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition, Prabowo Subianto praised the attitude of President Joko Widodo, who he considers a statesman. In fact, Prabowo does not hesitate to admit that he has learned a lot and imitated Jokowi.

Prabowo conveyed this directly to Jokowi in his remarks at the 59th anniversary of the Golkar Party, Monday (6/11/2023) evening.

Prabowo mentioned when he was invited by Jokowi to join the cabinet to become the Indonesian Minister of Defense. However, it is known that Jokowi and Prabowo were rivals in the two presidential elections in 2014 and 2019.

“Once again Mr Jokowi, thank you. The example you gave was your statesmanship. You defeated me, but you invited me to join you,” said Prabowo at the Golkar Party DPP office, West Jakarta.

Prabowo believes that Jokowi’s statesmanlike attitude is not often shared by other figures in countries around the world.

“I think this happens a little throughout the world, it almost rarely happens, sir. When I travel to other countries/negRas, they tell me, they are confused. How could it happen like that. I answered, this is Indonesia, Indonesia is like that,” said Prabowo.

Prabowo then expressed his gratitude again to Jokowi.

“So thank you for the opportunity to invite me. I served with you, I am a witness that you fought fully for the nation and people of Indonesia. I learned a lot from you, especially in the political field, sir,” said Prabowo.

Political learning from the figure of Jokowi has made Prabowo now change completely. Unlike previous times, Prabowo is now considered different.

The General Chair of the Gerindra Party admitted that the change was inseparable from Jokowi’s role as his political teacher.

“Many people say I’ve changed. How can I not change, being defeated twice means I’m forced to change. So now, Mr. Jokowi, when I go around, I also give away t-shirts. Thank you once again, sir,” said Jokowi.

“Your example of citizenship, I learned a lot from you. Nguluruk without bolo, winning without ngasurake (fighting without friends, defeating without humiliating),” said Prabowo.

Prabowo also highlighted Jokowi’s attitude of not hurting his rivals, but rather embracing them. As Prabowo felt in 2019, after the presidential election, where Jokowi defeated him for the second time.

“Winning doesn’t hurt, but invites. I think this is a lesson for the entire Indonesian nation. And if, God willing, I get a mandate, I also want to imitate your steps, I will also invite all elements to work together with us to build the nation,” said Prabowo.