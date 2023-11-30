Suara.com – The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) will hold a national working meeting or National Working Meeting, Friday (1/12) tomorrow. The National Working Meeting was held at the Borobudur Hotel, Central Jakarta.

Chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN Steering Committee, Airlangga Hartarto, said that meeting participants would involve TKN and the Regional Campaign Team (TKD).

“All TKD are involved. TKD, TKN, yes,” said Airlangga at the Golkar Party DPP office, Slipi, Jakarta, Thursday (30/11/2023) evening.

Previously, Airlangga as Chair of the TKN Steering Committee gathered the deputy chairs of the TKN Steering Committee to hold a meeting, Thursday (30/11) evening.

The meeting was held at the Golkar Party DPP office, Slipi, West Jakarta. Monitoring Suara.comAirlangga and a number of deputy chairs of the TKN steering committee were present.

Airlangga said the meeting would discuss a number of strategic issues.

This meeting was held in preparation for the national working meeting or National Working Meeting, next Friday

“There are strategic issues that need to be addressed tomorrow at the national working meeting with TKN, tomorrow,” said Airlangga.

According to Suara.com’s observations until this news was written, those who attended included TKN Chair Rosan Roeslani and a number of deputy chairmen of the steering committee, such as Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Agus Jabo Priyono, Ahmad Rida Sabana, Anis Matta, and Zulkifli Hasan.

Also present were the Vice Chairman of the Gelora Party, Fahri Hamzah, and the Secretary General of PAN, Edy Soeparno.