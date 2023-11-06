Suara.com – The General Chair of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, said that the National Winning Team (TPN) for presidential and vice presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka had two attackers or strikers to win in the East Java region in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

One of the strikers in question is Srikandi NU.

“For East Java, Mrs. Khofifah, accompanied by Pakde Karwo, so if there are two attackers, the tandem looks like we in East Java will also win,” said Airlangga, in his speech, at the Golkar Party DPP, Slipi, West Jakarta, Monday (6/11 /2023).

Soekarwo or Pakde Karwo. (Suara.com/Achmad Fauzi)

Meanwhile, in the West Java region, the leader for Prabowo-Gibran’s victory, said Airlangga, is Ridwan Kamil.

Then, the winner for the Papua and Maluku regions was Paulus Waterpauw.

“Pak Paulus is also ready to win Maluku Papua,” concluded Airlangga.

Previously it was reported that the Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, was also present at the celebration of the 59th anniversary of the Golkar Party.

Khofifah was seen sitting at the front of the stage, parallel to the general chairs of political parties and President Joko Widodo or Jokowi who were also present.

Monitoring Suara.com At the Golkar Party DPP office, Khofifah was seen standing up from her seat several times to shake hands with a number of figures. As seen when PAN General Chair Zulkifli Hasan or Zulhas approached Khofifah.

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi attended the Golkar Party’s 59th anniversary celebration at the Golkar Party DPP, Slipi, West Jakarta, Monday (6/11/2023). (Suara.com/Faqih)

President Jokowi was also seen leaving the main lobby of the Golkar Party DPP office accompanied by the General Chair of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto and Dito Ariotedjo.

Walking alongside Jokowi was presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition and General Chair of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto. Meanwhile, vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka had not been seen attending until the news was written.

A number of figures were also seen accompanying Jokowi walking towards the chairs in front of the main stage.

They include Zulhas, Deputy Chief of PAN Yandri Susanto, Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie, Deputy Deputy of the Democratic Party Edhie Baskoro Yudhoyono alias Ibas, Secretary General of the Democratic Party Teuku Riefky Harsya.

Then, General Chair of the Gelora Party Anies Matta, Secretary General of the Gelora Party Mahfuz Sidik, Deputy Chair of the Gelora Party Fahri Hamzah.

Also accompanying were Deputy Chair of the PSI Advisory Board Grace Natalie, PBB Secretary General Afriansyah Noor, Prima Party Chair Agus Jabo, and Garuda Party Chair Ahmad Ridha Sabana.