Suara.com – Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan told his story when he was visited by the Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto.

He shared the story via his personal Instagram account luhut.pandjaitan on Thursday (23/11/2023). Luhut repeated Prabowo’s words when he visited him in Singapore.

“A few days ago, Mr @prabowo came to visit me. “Brother doesn’t look like someone who has just recovered. He looks really healthy,” he said,” wrote Luhut, seen by Suara.com, Thursday (23/11/2023).

According to Luhut, Prabowo is a humble and respectful figure. Luhut assessed that Prabowo’s attitude made Prabowo respected.

“That’s how Pak Prabowo I know is, always ‘humble’ and has very high ‘respect’ for his seniors. This is the reason why he is so respected by both friends and foes,” wrote Luhut.

Separately, through a written statement, it was discovered that Prabowo had taken the time to visit Luhut on the sidelines of his working visit to Singapore. Luhut is known to be in the process of recovering after receiving treatment at Singapore General Hospital.

Prabowo conveyed developments regarding Luhut’s condition. Luhut’s health has gradually recovered, however Luhut still needs time to adjust.

“Yes, I visited him,” said Prabowo in Singapore after receiving the award of the First Degree of Outstanding Service from the Singapore Presidential Palace, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Knowing that Luhut’s condition was getting better, Prabowo said he was happy. Prabowo said Luhut wanted to get to work immediately.

“Thank God, he has recovered, he needs time to adjust. So I am very happy that he wants to start working immediately, but everyone is asking him to adjust slowly,” said Prabowo.