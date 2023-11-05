Suara.com – The future presidential candidate for the Advanced Indonesia Coalition, Prabowo Subianto, claims to have prepared a master plan to make Indonesia better in the future.

Prabowo said that the master plan was drawn up together with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s team.

“I and my team, together with Mr Joko Widodo’s team, together with the team from the big coalition we have prepared a blueprint, a roadmap, a master plan. I think this is the way to the revival of the Indonesian nation,” said Prabowo at the Millennium Sirih Hotel Jakarta, Jakarta. Center, Saturday (4/11/2023).

With this master plan, Prabowo believes he will be able to eliminate poverty in Indonesia if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Apart from that, he also promised to eradicate cases of malnutrition.

“I am very optimistic, we will solve the big problems of the Indonesian people. We will eliminate poverty from Indonesia, we will eliminate malnutrition from Indonesia,” he explained.

Declaration of support from the Main Village Unit Cooperative (KUD) to presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Central Jakarta, Saturday (4/11/2023). (Suara.com/Rakha Arlyanto)

It didn’t stop there, Prabowo also promised to solve the stunting problem.

“No Indonesian mother or child should be malnourished. There should be no stunting in Indonesia, and we will be able to implement that. We will fix what needs to be fixed,” he concluded.