Suara.com – The presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition, Prabowo Subianto, asked Indonesia to be careful amidst the many uncertain global situations. According to him, Indonesia will face many challenges.

Moreover, the Ukraine-Russia plus Israel-Palestine war is still raging.

“Brothers and sisters, there are so many challenges now. There is war everywhere. Ukraine has not finished yet, it has broken out again in Gaza,” said Prabowo at the Matahari Pagi declaration event at his residence, Jalan Kertanegara Number 4, South Jakarta, Saturday (18/ 11/2023).

Therefore, the Minister of Defense asked Indonesia to be careful because the war was still raging. He appealed to the Indonesian people not to be easily divided.

“This proves that the Indonesian nation must be careful. The Indonesian nation must be united. The Indonesian nation must be clever. The Indonesian nation must not be pitted against each other again, must not be divided again,” he said.

Prabowo said that if he becomes President of the Republic of Indonesia in the future, he will embrace all parties. The goal is so that the Indonesian people are no longer divided.

“I have stated that God willing, we will accept the mandate from the Indonesian people. We will embrace all elements. We will embrace all parties,” said Prabowo.