Suara.com – Every member and leadership element in the Muhammadiyah organization will be inactive from the management if they are included in the presidential and vice presidential candidate’s success team (timses) in the 2024 elections.

This was emphasized by the General Secretary of PP Muhammadiyah Abdul Mu’ti. “There is already a policy from PP Muhammadiyah that those who are part of the success team, especially those who serve as leaders in business charities and leaders of associations, will be inactive from their positions,” he said, Friday (17/11/2023).

According to Mu’ti, PP Muhammadiyah gives freedom to elements of leadership and members to join the success team for presidential and vice presidential candidates, including running as legislative candidates.

However, they had to give up their positions in the management and positions held in the organization, including as rectors of universities within Muhammadiyah.

“So if there is a chancellor who is on the success team, they will be inactive from their position, likewise, if there are heads of associations, they must also be inactive from their position,” he said.

After all stages of the 2024 elections are over, PP Muhammadiyah invites them to return to their positions or management as before.

“For those who are candidates for legislative members, if they are elected, they are given the freedom to make a choice, whether to return as leaders of associations or business charities or whether they choose to be fully active as legislative members,” said Mu’ti.

Secretary of PP Muhammadiyah, Muhammad Izzul Muslimin, added that these rules apply and must be obeyed by all administrators from central leadership level to branch level.

“So there doesn’t need to be any kind of tug-of-war, so hopefully it can be understood,” he said.

Izzul also reminded all members of the association so that friendship within the Muhammadiyah environment would not be disturbed by the 2024 Election, which is a routine five-year agenda.

“Don’t bring political issues within Muhammadiyah. Please have choices and have different political preferences, but within Muhammadiyah we are still one as members of Muhammadiyah,” he said. (Between)