He scores, he hits, he’s always dangerous: behind the Italian’s explosion there is a precise program, designed for him by the Atalanta coach

Andrea Elefante

November 1st – MILAN

Gasperini is forging at Atalanta the center forward that Italy has been waiting for for some time. Behind Gianluca Scamacca’s explosion at Atalanta and matches like the one at Empoli there is work that starts from the head and ends up with the body, passing through the movements to be made on the pitch.

psychological workIt doesn’t all start from one sentence, but it wasn’t just any sentence: “You have hidden qualities, but I see them clearly”. Atalanta had already made the happy, and not obvious, decision to bring Scamacca back to Italy, Scamacca decided that it would be the right place also by listening to what Gasperini thought of him, and what he thought of him. Who is (also) doing great psychological work with his centre-forward, based on a syllogism: if certain qualities were not visible to everyone, it means that they were unexpressed. And therefore: convince yourself that you can be much more decisive, because you have great margins for improvement. From all points of view: technical, tactical, physical. The rules of the game, to grow: don’t settle for the (high) level of your football, which in Empoli – for example – could mean “sitting” on that wonder of back-heel goals; look for continuity in intensity, in the 90′ ​​and between one match and another; understand the importance of working on details, of improving certain choices: being “clean”, essential in plays, matters more than being “beautiful”. Scamacca’s answers are encouraging in terms of predisposition and willingness to work, the humility of someone who has also grasped the burden of remaining with his feet on the ground. And the Gasp factor, which has always improved the attackers.

physical workScamacca has an important physique: 195 centimeters and the resulting kilos must also be managed on a muscular level. He therefore also has a “delicate” physique, in the sense of particular: he needs strong legs to be supported as best as possible. Stronger than they are now and for this reason Gasperini has foreseen for Scamacca – as well as for De Ketelaere, although obviously with different nuances – a job based very much on strength in favor of explosiveness. Also because last season, given the long absence, was not ideal for keeping away some rust. But the boy is working well, and also in a different way than in the past, to make up for lost time. The goal is to have more resistance and above all more dynamism, which ultimately means running more, with more continuity, but above all better. Bringing Scamacca to more areas of the pitch, taking advantage of his movement for longer, also means finding him more easily, or in any case finding “new” spaces for the others too.

the technical work Scamacca’s atypicality lies in being a center forward who has purely technical qualities inversely proportional to his physical structure: “like Ibra”, to seek a synthesis. Gasp’s goal is to make the most of his ability to have – so the coach thinks – a rifle instead of feet: not surprisingly, so far 4 goals with 9 shots on target. As? By making him use his body as best as possible and working on his posture. Because it is not just receiving the ball that matters, but how to receive it to prepare the shot: preferably positioned in “three-quarters”, but towards the goal, to use the free space between him and the defender with more options for the purpose of the conclusion: the goal of the 3-0 in Empoli was the synthesis of how the coach asks him to move to aim for the goal. Attacking the first post at the right time, choosing the right moment to break away from the second post are absolutely important fundamentals, but by his own admission Scamacca can progress above all in his header and therefore those are added values ​​also to give the best meaning to his stature.

tactical workPlaying as much as possible with the team is what is most often asked by any coach of their attackers and Gasperini is no exception. He wants Scamacca to be more “linked” to his teammates, starting with the movements inside or at the edge of the area: perfecting them in harmony with the team, choosing the right timing and frequency to make the classic “windshield wiper” movement less decipherable, could mean become almost unmarkable in there. Gianluca is helped by a natural attitude to “go towards”, to clean balls, unload them and then attack the goal. The play on the bank comes naturally to him, his growth can be perfected above all by working to obtain an optimal reception with his back to the goal. And then, to return to the common gospel of the strikers, Gasp insists on paying attention to the non-possession phase, therefore to punctuality and ferocity in the first pressing. And he always goes back there: the less Scamacca is static, the more he helps the team. But also himself.

November 1, 2023 (changed November 1, 2023 | 11:08)

