Milan Stock Exchange: decline widens on Powell ‘effect’, Ftse Mib -0.86%

The Milan stock market continues to decline in the session, weighed down by the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, who declared that the US central bank “will not hesitate” to increase rates again if necessary, thus reducing investors’ hopes for the end of the restrictive monetary policy of the United States. The Ftse Mib loses 0.86% to 28,402 points.

On the price list, the main energy companies were mixed with Enel at -1.22% and Eni at +1.17%, the latter in the wake of the rise in oil prices. Tim, at the center of the market’s attention for the issue relating to network sales, lost 1.11%. Industrials were negative, with Stellantis at -1.66%, Pirelli -2.06%, while Leonardo moved in clear contrast with an increase of 3.59% in the aftermath of the quarterly report. Male Stm (-1.91%), in line with the sector internationally after Smic, China’s largest chip manufacturer, suffered an 80% collapse in third quarter profits, denouncing strong weakness in global demand for chips. Finally, moving on to financials, Unicredit rises by 0.32%, Intesa lima -0.43%, Bper +0.34%, Generali +1.16%, Banco Bpm +1.26%, Unipol +0.96 %, the latter on the day of accounts.

