Giani: “The Fiorentina support demonstrates affection and participation in the commitment of those who are working in an emergency condition”

“Does the Curva Fiesole not want the match against Juventus to be played? I don’t want to lend myself to opinions on topics that are not priorities now – said the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, on Radio Bruno -, but the curve In these moments, however the matter ends up, Fiesole has demonstrated a position of great common sense”.

the word

—

“I feel proud of those who live the identity of the city like these kids, not only thinking about the purpose for which they are aggregated – continued Giani -. The Fiorentina support demonstrates affection and participation in the commitment of those who are working in an emergency condition. I feel proud of the Curva Fiesole.”