The first pill against postpartum depression could arrive in the EU in 2024. In the US, zuranolone obtained FDA approval in August. “And our intention is now to bring the drug to Europe too” announces Christopher A. Viehbacher, president and CEO of Biogen, in an interview with Adnkronos Salute. “We are working to submit the request for approval next year to the European Medicines Agency EMA.” When the green light arrived in the States, there was anticipation among experts for the launch of zuranolone. “Postpartum depression – observes Viehbacher – is a very important condition”. Underdiagnosed and undertreated, he highlighted the manager when the US gave the OK.

“It probably affects more mothers than we think. The estimate is around one in 12, but in reality the figure could be higher” analyzes the CEO. It’s very difficult, because “new mothers” feel enormous guilt for not being happy to have their baby “in their arms”. They just think there must be something wrong. They tell themselves, ‘I should be happy and I’m not.’ And they don’t want to tell anyone about it. This is a problem. And the second is that, even if the mother goes to a doctor, it is not clear who is the person who can help her. Sometimes it is very difficult to go to a psychiatrist and a mother perhaps doesn’t think she needs it. In English we have an expression, baby blues, which indicates something normal. But in reality this is a different type of depression, there is a hormonal change that affects” the new mother. Could the gynecologist-obstetrician help her? “These specialists are trained to deliver babies and do surgeries. They don’t always feel equally prepared and capable of treating depression. And then there are the general practitioners who are always very busy”, reflects the CEO. With zuranolone, which marks Biogen’s entry into the neuropsychiatric area, the idea is to give white coats a tool to help mothers overcome this problem.It is an oral treatment that is taken once a day for 14 days.

According to studies conducted, it is able to provide rapid improvements in depressive symptoms in women with postpartum depression (Ppd). The FDA considered that there was no substantial evidence of efficacy to support approval for major depression and assessed one or more additional studies as necessary for this condition. While for PPD the FDA approval – requested and obtained by Biogen with Sage Therapeutics – is based on two studies which both detected a significant average reduction in scores on the scale measuring the severity of depression on the 15th day compared to the placebo. And one of these trials (Skylark) showed a significant reduction in depressive symptoms observed as early as day 3 and maintained until day 45.

Marketing such a drug requires “a special approach,” Viehbacher notes. “We will have to do two things: the first is to help doctors who do not traditionally treat depression to understand how to diagnose and recognize it, and to support mothers. And the second is that we will have to ‘destigmatise’ all this, so that mothers feel more feel comfortable in seeking help. I think we could use social media” for this awareness-raising activity “and we may need some spokespersons. We were encouraged – the Biogen CEO remarks – by the high media attention for this drug. If mothers will be able to talk about the problem, it will already be the first step in receiving treatment. Recognizing that there are other mothers suffering from this condition, can make everything much easier. So we are trying to support mothers to feel good about seeking treatment And then when moms go to the doctor, we need to make sure they have the right support. It’s not just about saying, we have a new pill for depression. There’s a lot to model. And we think we can make an important contribution to healthcare with this drug.”