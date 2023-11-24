Poste, transfer of shares on the MPS model possible

The sale of shares of listed companies through the use of accelerated book building, as happened for MPS, could be replicated for other state holdings. The Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, responded to journalists’ questions on the sidelines of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s question time, underlining that this tool is intended for various situations. When asked if this method could also be used for Poste Italiane, Giorgetti indicated that it is a possibility that could be considered by the Treasury. Mf writes it.

Accelerated book building allows you to target institutional investors by offering them a discount compared to market prices, and this option could be included in the Treasury’s plans. Recent examples include the sale of a quarter of the capital of Montepaschi, with the participation of almost 150 institutional investors who raised 920 million euros, bringing the MEF’s share to 39%.

In the case of Poste Italiane, the Treasury Ministry owns 29.2% of the shares, while a further 35% is held by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, thus maintaining significant public control. Regarding the possibility of a new disposal of MPS shares once the period has elapsedthe 90-day period during which no sales are permitted to ensure a respite for the marketGiorgetti reiterated that the Sienese institute represents an instrument of banking industrial policy.

