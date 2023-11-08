The Marvels

If you want to know how many post-credits scenes from The Marvels there are in the movie, don’t worry! We explain everything you need to know.

Let’s talk about the post-credits scenes from The Marvels. More specifically, the number there is. The MCU is never complete without at least one or two credit sequences that tease future projects in the franchise. Brie Larson’s film directed by Nia DaCosta could not be less.

In the case of the Carol Danvers sequel, we are not going to have an exception. exception. It has already been confirmed that There are two post-credits scenes from The Marvels in the movie. A quite logical amount if we look at the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the most logical thing in the world.

The importance of the credit sequences in Marvel Studios films, why are they worth it?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige highlighted the importance of these additional scenes in the credits within the studio’s tradition. Last summer he stated that These brief glimpses of the Marvel Cinematic Universe allow filmmakers to expand their creativity, regardless of their connection to the franchise as a whole. Let’s hope that the post-credits scenes of The Marvels significantly expand our knowledge about what is to come in the Multiverse Saga.

“The truth is that all the credit sequences never address only the future,” said Kevin Feige at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con. “There are scenes that show the characters sharing a meal, like when Captain America says that we have to Learn to be patient, because sometimes we wait for something that is not worth it. So they are always fun for us.” Tomorrow we will clear up doubts about the post-credits scenes from The Marvels. Everything indicates that it will be fundamental for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fuente: Comic Book