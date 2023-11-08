Will The Marvels movie succeed or fail? We will know that when it hits theaters but the forecasts are bad.

With each premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they managed to make it a great event, but things have changed and now the saga is losing steam. An example is The Marvels, which could have a low gross despite the fact that it is a sequel to a successful movie and has a charismatic and super powerful heroine as the protagonist.

So while there was some excitement generated by the impressive final trailer and rumors of exciting cameos, expectations for The Marvels are steadily receding, so it could be an epic fail for the MCU.

These are the figures that analysts use.

According to Deadline, current projections predict a modest $60 million opening for The Marvels. This number represents a sharp decline compared to estimates suggesting a range of between $75 million and $80 million, reported just last month. Some estimates even reduce the figure to less than $50 million, leaving everyone uncertain about the final outcome.

These numbers place The Marvels in a similar league to Ant-Man with 57.2 million and The Eternals with 71.2 million. However, taking into account that the production of the film cost 200 million dollars, the outlook is worrying. Additionally, it will face stiff competition on its opening weekend, as “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will also hit theaters.

The big question is why Marvel Studios didn’t advance the release date a week earlier, to November 3.

Internationally, The Marvels projects an $80 million debut, with an expected global gross of $140 million. This puts it below films like The Eternals (160 million) and Black Widow (148 million), which had a release in both theaters and on Disney Plus during the pandemic.

Presales for The Marvels are supposedly slightly above $5 million, a figure similar to Warner Bros./DC’s The Flash, which had an opening of $55 million in the United States. The concern is that if the film’s trailers don’t top $6 million, The Marvels’ weekend could plummet to $40 million or even less.

Several factors could have contributed to this decline, including the Hollywood strike, possible superhero genre fatigue, a poor marketing campaign, and a lack of interest in the characters. This is surprising, given that Captain Marvel destroyed the box office with $1.128 million and Ms. Marvel generated quite a bit of interest on Disney Plus.

So now, we can only wait for the official figures. But tell me…. Will you go to the cinema to see it this weekend? Leave me the answer in the comments.

