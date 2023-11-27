Suara.com – Arema FC is focused on improving the players’ mentality after failing to get any points in the 20th week of the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 match so they are still languishing in the relegation zone.

Arema FC is not yet out of the relegation red zone after losing 0-1 to their guest, Persik Kediri in the match at their temporary home, Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Bali, Monday (27/11).

The only goal in the match was created by Persik defender Anderson Nascimento with a header in the 73rd minute.

This defeat broke the positive trend of Arema FC, which had previously been unbeaten in its last three matches, with one win.

Arema FC currently collects 18 points and is ranked 16th in the League 1 standings.

“The most important thing is, (players) don’t need to think about their position (in the standings), just focus as a team and have the mental strength to compete in all situations,” said Arema FC head coach Fernando Valente after the defeat against Persik.

In the mid-season transfer market itself, Arema FC just brought in striker Gilbert Alvarez from Bolivia who replaced Gustavo Almeida who moved to Persija Jakarta.

Gustavo is on temporary loan until the end of the 2023/2024 Liga 1 season.

Fernanto Valente said that Gilbert was ready to adapt to other players and was optimistic that he could contribute improvements to the team nicknamed Singo Crazy.

“He (Gilbert) is a good player, very smart and adapts quickly. The striker has only arrived for two days. He can help us to be more aggressive and score goals, this takes time,” said the Portuguese coach.