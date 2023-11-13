Antonio Costa, Porto premier

Portugal, the transcription error sends the country into a storm. The resignation of the prime minister and the consequences

Il Portugal he ended up in the storm following a serious accusation of corruption leveled against his prime minister Antonio Costa. The prime minister immediately resigned and the president of the republic dissolved the chambers, but he is innocent. Sensational turning point, the intercepted one it was his homonym: there was a transcription error. In that call, the Prime Minister’s lawyer Manuel Magalhães told reporters, reference was being made to Antonio Costa Silva, Minister of Economyand not to Antonio Costa head of government.

A possible “transcription error” that – we read in La Stampa – he makes doubts arise on one of the elements used by the prosecutors to hypothesize the prime minister’s involvement in the case. The Attorney General’s Office has targeted alleged cases irregularities some public projects, especially in the energy sector, in which he suspects the prime minister may have been involvedarriving at disposal the arrest of his head of cabinet, Vítor Escaria, and his friend Diogo Lacerda Machado. Precisely in transcribing a conversation between the latter and another suspect, the name of Costa it would have been confused with that of the Minister of Economy.

