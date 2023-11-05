Suara.com – Artist Zaskia Adya Mecca was one of the artists who took to the streets to take part in the Peaceful Action to Defend Palestine at Monas, Sunday (5/11/2023).

Zaskia Adya Mecca is not alone, she is with her family, namely her husband Hanung Bramantyo and daughter Kala Madali.

Apart from that, Zaskia Adya Mecca also invited her younger siblings such as Haikal Kamil, Awin Kamil and her sister-in-law Tantri Namirah to take part in the Defend Palestine action.

This can be seen in Zaskia Adya Mecca’s Instagram upload. In her Instagram upload, Zaskia Adya Mecca shared several photos of herself and her family during the Defend Palestine Action.

Zaskia Adya Mecca is seen wearing a black robe. He appears to be wearing a Palestinian Keffiyeh on his head. Meanwhile, Hanung Bramantyo wore a white t-shirt with a Keffiyeh around his neck.

During the Defend Palestine action, Zaskia Adya Mecca and her family were seen carrying posters with various writings supporting Palestine.

Zaskia Adya Mecca said the action to support Palestine would continue until the Palestinian flag was raised.

“The victory march will continue until the Palestinian flags flies in Jerusalem and in all of Palestine (The victory march will continue until the Palestinian flag flies in Jerusalem and throughout Palestine.. hard work.. hard work),” wrote Zaskia Adya Mecca who quoted by Suara.com from his Instagram @zaskiadyamecca, Sunday (5/11/2023).

On this occasion, Zaskia Adya Mecca also invited her followers and friends to donate to Palestine.

“Those who want to help in other ways, just click the link in my Bio,” he said.

It is known that a number of other artists also took to the streets, such as Kartika Putri, Aaliyah Massaid, Syifa Hadju, Thariq Halilintar, Atta Halilintar, Kiki Farel, Abidzar Al Ghifari and others.

Meanwhile, Aski Defending Palestine was initiated by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) starting at 06.00 WIB. The crowd started a long march from the Horse Statue.

During this action, a number of officials were present, namely PMK Minister Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Chairman of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani, Anies Baswedan and other officials.