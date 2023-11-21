Even though more than 13 years have passed since its launch in 2011, Portal 2 remains one of the most loved games by the entire Valve community. Chell’s adventure in the Aperture Science facility is considered a cult game that all its fans fell in love with, who have not stopped asking for a continuation of the legendary saga.

However, as with the studio’s other franchises (Half-Life, Team Fortress, Left 4 Dead…), Valve decided to focus on new projects and ideas. Furthermore, with the success of Steam as a platform, it is clear that they are not in a hurry to release new IPs or continuations.

Fortunately, the fans have taken it upon themselves to keep the name of the franchise relevant and in early 2024 we will finally receive a new story. Portal: Revolution is the name given to this fan-made project, which will be a prequel located between the first and second games.

It is being developed by Second Face Software, a team of just 5 people, and will last at least 8 hours with 40 new puzzles that will test the skills of even the most experienced players. It uses a modified version of Portal 2: Community Edition’s, which is a modified version of the engine used in Counter Strike: Global Offensive licensed by Valve.

In the game you will be a test subject, who is awakened by a new sphere that responds to the name of Stirling with the aim of finding a powerful artifact capable of restoring Aperture Science to its former glory.

The trailer was published on YouTube and in just two days it has already exceeded 330,000 views, with a great reception from the public. Plus, it’s already approved by Valve and is available on its Steam page for you to add to your wishlist.

Stefan Heinz, the lead developer, thanked the community for the good reception that the community is giving to the project. “The last few months have been difficult for us, we couldn’t stay in our comfort zone, and it’s terrifying to finally share with the world something you’ve put your soul into for so long. Releasing this trailer feels like the first step to finishing the game and we are excited for the launch” he declared in a live broadcast.

The release date is set for January 5, 2024 and it will be free to play. Of course, to play it you need to have Portal 2 installed on your computer to be able to install the mod.

Are you ready to solve puzzles again with the portal gun?

