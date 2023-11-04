Bumblebees between Tesla and Sweden and port employees want to ensure that no more Tesla sets foot in the Scandinavian country.

As you probably expect from Sweden, Volvo is extremely popular in its own country, but that certainly does not mean that you cannot buy anything else. Teslas are also selling well in the Scandinavian country. It is not yet as intense as neighboring country Norway, but in Sweden EV driving is at least made quite attractive.

Tesla

Teslas may be selling well, but that does not mean that everyone is happy with Tesla in Sweden. In fact, the leader of the port workers’ union has announced that a major blockade is being formed to ensure that all Teslas brought to Sweden are already blocked at the port. According to that foreman, ‘no more Teslas are allowed in’. Autoblog also knows friends and enemies of Tesla, but we have not yet been able to catch @jaapiyo deflating the tires of @nicolasr’s Tesla. What’s going on here?

Unfair

To start with: the port staff and Tesla actually have nothing to do with each other. The union’s action to block the port is out of solidarity. Solidarity towards employees of Tesla garages in Sweden. They are treated unfairly. In Sweden, an employer must ensure that employees are well taken care of. There is a type of national collective labor agreement for each work area, which means that every employee of a garage is entitled to a certain minimum wage, good working conditions and a good pension. Please note: this is not really a collective labor agreement, but an unwritten rule that 90 percent of companies operating in Sweden adhere to. Tesla has decided not to adhere to this and employees of Tesla dealers and Tesla garages therefore work under more unfair conditions than other garage companies.

Action

Does Sweden really need the porters to make a point? Perhaps so, since Tesla employees themselves have been on strike for a while. Unfortunately, it appears that not everyone defends (or can defend) their principles and Tesla garages are still operating at almost full capacity. A strike is of course only effective if it turns out that you are harming people, in this case Tesla owners, to such an extent that they are done with it, but if those people still get their Tesla repaired, there is actually nothing to worry about. The hope from the port employees is now that they can hit Tesla where it hurts: preventing cars from being delivered and therefore sold.

Effective?

That appears to work, because Tesla has again entered into discussions with IF Metall, the union behind garage employees of car brands. No agreement has yet been reached, but Tesla has rejected previous attempts at talks. The fact that there is now a conversation indicates that Tesla is taking this ‘threat’ seriously. Tesla is in conflict with more countries and employees over circumstances, including in the US and at the Gigafactory in Berlin. The fact that the Swedes may get an agreement is nice, but it may open a cesspool for other countries. To be continued. (via WIRED)

