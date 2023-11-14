Fact of the day: Porsche has renewed its logo six times in its history. For example, the coat of arms grew a size, the inscriptions were given a new font or the texture of the dark red stripes was adjusted; in short: small changes one by one. What has always remained the same in 75 years was the fact that the logo consisted of a gold-colored base… And Porsche is now going to make an exception.

The Stuttgarters have developed a brand new color for its Turbo models, and they call it ‘Turbonite’. They are so proud of that gray metallic shade that it will not only be available as a paintwork for all Porsche Turbos, but will even become the background color for their brand logo. For example, the iconic coat of arms will soon leave out the gold for a base made of Turbonite, while the drawing and lettering will be done in black. However, it doesn’t stop there, because the window frames, rims, belts and a range of trim parts in the interior are also draped in Turbonite… As long as that doesn’t get boring.

Now it is far from the first time that exclusive manufacturers are guilty of such blackout packages, although Porsche goes very far in this regard. For example, this Turbonite treatment – except for the exterior color – will become standard on all Turbo models and we conclude from their press release that you will not even be able to deviate from it. We will learn what it means in practice when the new Panamera is launched, because its Turbo version will be able to show it off for the first time. Afterwards, the other models turn to the dark side one by one.