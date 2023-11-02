In 2023, customers not only have sky-high expectations for a car’s design, build quality and powertrain, but also for its infotainment system. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly under pressure to invest in software, while there is actually a company on the market that is a real crack at it. For example, Google has been offering its own infotainment system under the name Android Automotive for a few years now, and brands such as Polestar, Volvo, Renault and even BMW have already switched to it. It now seems like a new name has been added.

Way, software problems?

Porsche has announced that it will offer Google services as part of its infotainment system around the middle of this decade. In a press release, the Germans specifically talk about Google Maps as standard navigation, the Google Assistant as a voice assistant and the availability of many apps via the Google Play Store. This means that it looks like Porsche’s next interface will be one based on Android Automotive, although the manufacturer does not say so in so many words. They especially emphasize that Porsche customers can count on recognizable ‘Porsche Communication Management’ features, so you can bet that the brand will have a lot of work to do during the development of the infotainment system.

This announcement is not very surprising, because Porsche — and actually the joint Volkswagen Group — has been struggling with its software development for years. For example, the Cariad department, which was created especially for this purpose, is making insufficient progress, which has already caused delays in the launch of various models. As a result, the VW group recently made another round of layoffs in its software department, while they started poaching new talent from the competition… And some of those newcomers came from — you guessed it — Google.